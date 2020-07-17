After collaborating on the Reebok Answer V last year, designer Eric Emanuel's partnership with Reebok will soon continue with his own iteration of the Question Mid.

The collab was shared on Emanuel's Instagram account yesterday, which revealed a new color scheme to Allen Iverson's first signature model. It predominately features a white tumbled leather upper with pink accents on the heel's Question logo along with the designer's signature "EE" branding on the outsole replacing the Iverson's "3" jersey number.

No additional information was provided beyond the two teaser shots. Expect more news regarding Eric Emanuel's Reebok Question Mid collab to be announced soon.

UPDATE (07/16): After an initial preview in April, Reebok has confirmed that Eric Emanuel's Question Mid collab will release exclusively at EricEmanuel.com starting July 24 before dropping at Reebok.com on July 31. The retail price is set at $150.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok