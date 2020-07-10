A few of the most coveted sneakers are being raffled off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement through Elbi, a philanthropic platform that supports charities through micro-donations.

The platform's latest charity drive is a direct response to the recent events that have taken place in the U.S., including the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed, by bringing fans exclusive drops for a good cause. It works similarly to a raffle, with each $5 donation serving as one entry to win a pair of kicks of your choosing including styles like Travis Scott's Nike SB Dunk Low collab as well as the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High.

According to the platform, a total of $96K has been donated thus far with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Know Your Rights Camp. To learn more about Elbi and see its latest offerings, click here.