A new collaboration between the Amsterdam-based denim label Denham the Jeanmaker and Nike may be releasing soon after the first look at their Air Max 1 surfaced courtesy of sneakerjamz.

Similar to the products that the jean company puts out, the fan-favorite model appears to be crafted with elevated materials seen with the predominately blue suede and denim upper, beige tongue tab and heel counter, as well as white leather Swoosh branding on the sides. Additional details include Denham’s namesake brand printed on the interior while its signature scissor logo is stamped on the insole.

A release date for Denham the Jeanmaker's Nike Air Max 1 collab is currently unknown but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (06/17): Along with the Denham x Nike Air Max 1 pictured here, it appears that the collab will be part of a bigger collection according to leaker py_rates. Although early images have yet to surface, the capsule will reportedly also include special iterations of the Air Max 90, Blazer Mid, and Air Max 95. The Denham x Nike collab is slated to drop sometime in the fall for prices ranging between $160 to $300.

UPDATE (07/01): Here's an official look at the Denham x Nike Air Max 95 courtesy of House of Heat. As of now, an official release date is unknown.

Image via Nike

*LEAK ALERT*: A @Nike x Denham collection will be dropping this Fall.

The collection will feature 4 models, for more info check out the pic below which includes the full pricing.

Which model are you looking forward to the most?

Please RT & Follow for more info.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/Qpj7pp2nSv — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) June 17, 2020

Image via sneakerjamz

