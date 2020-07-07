#LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle is back for Season 2. In one corner is a rapper and songwriter hailing from Harlem, NY: The KushedGod, aka Smoke DZA is here to battle. And in the other corner is a singer and songwriter you may have seen her hopping out of the whip doing viral dance challenges, the Dominican Barbie, DaniLeigh. Let us know who won this battle.
DaniLeigh vs Smoke DZA in a Spicy Sneaker Battle
Watch the latest sneaker battle from #LIFEATCOMPLEX.
Originally published on Complex