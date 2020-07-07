#LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle is back for Season 2. In one corner is a rapper and songwriter hailing from Harlem, NY: The KushedGod, aka Smoke DZA is here to battle. And in the other corner is a singer and songwriter you may have seen her hopping out of the whip doing viral dance challenges, the Dominican Barbie, DaniLeigh. Let us know who won this battle.