Converse's re-entry into basketball continues with its latest signing of Oklahoma City Thunder rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Converse Hoops officially welcomed the second-year guard to its growing roster of hoopers including Kelly Oubre Jr., who has been a part of the brand since late 2018, NBA champion Draymond Green, as well as the recent addition of WNBA champion Natasha Cloud.

"Gilgeous-Alexander’s calm demeanor complemented by his patient-yet-sneaky game have contributed to an impressive rise in the NBA. Off the court, he is a fashion enthusiast who finds harmony in sketching clothing designs before hitting the hardwood."

While specific details regarding the endorsement deal weren't revealed, it's safe to assume that the brand will be lacing Gilgeous-Alexander with his own PE colorways of its latest offerings including the G4 and All Star Pro BB when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes in Orlando, Florida this month.