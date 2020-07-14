It turns out Nike isn't the only brand to transform scrap material from factory floors into new sneakers.

Converse, which is a subsidiary of the Swoosh, has revealed its latest Chuck Taylor All-Star Crater, which it says will be one of its most sustainable sneakers thus far. First implemented on Nike's Space Hippie collection, the upper is constructed with recycled polyester and waste scraps while the shoe's signature elements including the toe cap, the All-Star patch on the medial side, and pinstripe remain intact. Capping off the look is Nike's eco-friendly Crater foam rubber for the midsole.

Converse's Chuck Taylor All-Star Crater releases on July 23 at Converse.com and select retailers. Retail pricing has yet to be announced.

