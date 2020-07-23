Ahead of this month's restart for the NBA and WNBA's 2019-20 seasons, Converse is ready to introduce its latest basketball model.

Dubbed All-Star BB Evo, the performance-based sneaker carries a few familiar details from its predecessor, highlighted by a split engineered mesh upper featuring a structured textile material on the lateral side for support and ventilation on the medial portion. The shoe is cushioned with a drop-in Nike React foam midsole and a rubber cup sole with a diamond-inspired design for traction. Although the model is designed for the modern-day game of hoops, the throwback Star Chevron logo is present on the sides to give the sneaker some retro flair.

The Converse All-Star BB Evo will debut globally as part of the "Rivals Pack" on August 1 on Converse.com and at select Converse retailers. A retail price has yet to be announced.

Image via Converse

