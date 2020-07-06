Following the release of two Bodega x New Balance 997S styles last year, the two Boston-based brands have another sneaker collaboration coming soon.

This time around, Bodega is opting for the X-Racer, which is New Balance's modernized trail sneaker that's inspired by its models from the '90s and '00s. According to the teaser post on Instagram, the shoe is made to handle all-terrains including what appears to be ballistic mesh on the upper that's fused with reinforced overlays, the "N" branding uses a webbing style on the lateral side and a more traditional pink logo on the medial. Adding to the look is a speckled Absorb midsole and trail-styled outsole.

As of now, the release information for the Bodega x New Balance X-Racer collab hasn't been revealed, but we'll keep you updated as soon as details are announced.

UPDATE (06/16): Bodega has announced that its New Balance X-Racer collab and its accompanying apparel collection is releasing on June 25 on Bdgastore.com at 10 a.m. EST on a first-come, first-served basis. Grab a detailed look below.

UPDATE (07/06): There's good news for fans who missed out on Bodega's New Balance X-Racer collab: it will be releasing again on NewBalance.com on July 13 at 10 a.m. EST. The collab will come with a $140 price tag.

Image via Bodega

