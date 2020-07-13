Asia Irving, older sister of Kyrie, joined him on Instagram live Sunday and unveiled the second colorway of the Nike Kyrie 6 she designed in collaboration with her brother.

Asia Irving hopped on IG Live with @KyrieIrving and revealed a second colorway of her Kyrie 6. Expect more collaborations between the two in the future 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g8xYkno7Ey — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) July 12, 2020

This "Asia" Kyrie 6 colorway comes dressed in black and purpl, highlighted by a camo-printed base and white hits on the layered Swoosh embroidery and heel. Asia said that this collaboration and colorway is meant to embody women empowerment, with "Year of the Woman" scribed on the back heel. She also included their mother's birthday in roman numerals on the insole.

"I created this sneaker for women, a basketball shoe for you," Asia said during the Instagram Live.

The first "Asia" Kyrie 6 revealed in June sports lighter hues of pastel purple camo prints across its upper, along with a grey suede to finish. The colorway is set to hit the SNKRS app and other Nike retail sites on July 15 for $140.

There is still no word on when this new colorway will officially release, but keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.