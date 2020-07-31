While Jordan Brand has typically released Chinese-themed Air Jordans for Chinese New Year, that doesn't seem to be the case with this upcoming Air Jordan 7.

According to zSneakerheadz, the pair pictured here is slated to drop in September but has also been given the GC tag, which could suggest that it will drop exclusively in the Greater China region.

A dragon graphic covers a majority of the leather upper while the medial side incorporates a colorful woven pattern and Chinese texts are found on the tongue and heel tab.

As of now, the Air Jordan 7 GC "China" is rumored to drop on Sept. 12 for $200, but that has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

