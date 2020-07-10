One of the more popular non-original colorways of the Air Jordan 5 is reportedly receiving a retro treatment next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, a pair dressed in "White/Stealth-Black-Hyper Royal" will hit shelves in early 2021. Although it's unconfirmed that the exact "Stealth" colorway from 2006 is returning, a mock-up photo from zSneakerheadz suggests that the color blocking could look similar, but include a few noticeable differences such as black accents on the tongue's Jumpman branding and on the midsole.

As of now, this Air Jordan 5 is expected to release in early 2021 but an official release date hasn't been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments in the months ahead.

UPDATE (07/10): New details regarding next year's "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 5 release have been revealed. According to zSneakerheadz and DJ Folk, the style is now slated to drop on March 27, 2021 for $190.

Air Jordan 5 Retro "Hyper Royal"

Release Date: 03/27/2021

Color: White/Stealth-Black-Hyper Royal

Style #: DD0587-140

Price: $190