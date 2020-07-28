After making its debut in the classic "Fire Red" colorway in February, the Air Jordan 5 Golf will soon be dipped in tie-dye.

While the inspiration behind the pair hasn't been revealed, official imagery shows that the low-cut shoe will wear a white premium leather upper with multicolored tie-dye graphics covering the sockliner, netting, and flame detailing. Additional features include the parent company's "Nike Golf" branding printed on the footbed replacing the traditional Jumpman logo and a translucent spike tooling that reads "Peace" and "Love" underneath.

The release details surrounding this "Tie-Dye" Air Jordan 5 Golf has yet to be announced.

Image via Nike

