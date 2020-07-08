Rumors of a new Air Jordan 4 release is making rounds on social media and is expected to release during the early part of 2021.

According to the leaker accounts Soleheatonfeet, Sneaker Files, and zSneakerheadz, a pair dressed in "Taupe Haze/Oil Grey-Off White-Infrared 23" will be available early next year. Given its far-off launch date, an early look at the shoe has not yet surfaced, but a mock-up provided reveals a tan-based colorway that's expected to feature tear-away elements on the upper, revealing a new design underneath. Black accents cover the wings on the sides, heel tab, and portions of the midsole.

As of now, the release info surrounding this Air Jordan 4 hasn't been revealed but we'll continue to follow up with a first look and more information when it becomes available.

Air Jordan 4 Retro

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: Taupe Haze/Oil Grey-Off White-Infrared 23

Style #: DB0732-200

Price: N/A