Rumors of a new Air Jordan 4 release is making rounds on social media and is expected to release during the early part of 2021.
According to the leaker accounts Soleheatonfeet, Sneaker Files, and zSneakerheadz, a pair dressed in "Taupe Haze/Oil Grey-Off White-Infrared 23" will be available early next year. Given its far-off launch date, an early look at the shoe has not yet surfaced, but a mock-up provided reveals a tan-based colorway that's expected to feature tear-away elements on the upper, revealing a new design underneath. Black accents cover the wings on the sides, heel tab, and portions of the midsole.
As of now, the release info surrounding this Air Jordan 4 hasn't been revealed but we'll continue to follow up with a first look and more information when it becomes available.
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Release Date: Spring 2021
Color: Taupe Haze/Oil Grey-Off White-Infrared 23
Style #: DB0732-200
Price: N/A