It looks like Jayson Tatum and Rui Hachimura aren't the only players receiving new Air Jordan 34 PEs as Zion Williamson will be next in line after official images surfaced of a previously unseen colorway.

Although the inspiration behind this player-exclusive colorway hasn't been announced by the brand, it appears to be designed by Williamson's younger brother Noah, as that is reflected in the insoles reading "To Zion" printed on the left shoe and "Love Noah" on the right, while the upper dons crayon scribbles throughout each panel. Adding to the theme, the shoe also bundled with a picture capturing the two brothers and an Air Jordan 34 coloring book.

As of now, a release date for Williamson's Air Jordan 34 PE is currently unknown, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (07/21): Nike has confirmed that Williamson's "Noah" Air Jordan 34 PE is releasing on SNKRS and at select retailers on July 30 for $195.

Image via Nike

