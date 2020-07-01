An onslaught of new Air Jordan 3s is on the horizon, including this new make-up releasing exclusively in women's sizing.

According to ZSneakerheadz, the "Laser Orange" Air Jordan 3 will debut this summer. The shoe sports the classic white leather upper, cement grey elephant print overlays, with "Citrus" Jordan 11 Low-like hits of vibrant orange on the eyelets and midsole.

While the retro hasn't officially been announced by Jordan Brand, leaked info has the "Laser Orange" Jordan 3 pegged for a July 2020 release at $190. Stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (07/01): After it was revealed as part of the brand's Air Jordan Fall 2020 collection, zSneakerheadz is reporting that the Air Jordan 3 Women's "Laser Orange" is expected to hit shelves on Aug. 21 for $190.

Image via Nike