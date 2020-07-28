Joining the upcoming "Laser Orange" and "Varsity Royal" make-ups is a newish Air Jordan 3 release reportedly arriving this summer.

According to zSneakerheadz, the latest pair is expected to don the model's beloved "Fire Red" color scheme, but boasts a translucent heel tab that incorporates both Jumpman and Nike Air branding. The leaker account also suggests that there will be two versions of the shoe releasing, but early images of either have yet to surface.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the two Jordan 3 Retro SE "Fire Red" but it's slated to drop on Aug. 1 for $200. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/29): Jordan Brand revealed new details regarding the upcoming Air Jordan 3 Retro SE Denim "Fire Red" today confirming that two versions of the shoe will release including one pair available exclusively in Japan featuring Japanese Nike Air branding on the heel tab. Both pairs feature a new take on the traditional elephant print overlays by using raw denim and will come in special denim elephant-print packaging. A release date wasn't announced but the pairs are slated to launch on Aug. 1 for $200 each.

UPDATE (07/28): An official look at the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 3 Retro SE Denim has surfaced and according to zSneakerheadz, the pair is releasing on Nike.com and at select retailers on Aug. 27.

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE Denim "Fire Red"

Release Date: 08/27/20

Color: White/Black-Fire Red

Style #: CZ6431-100

Price: $200

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike