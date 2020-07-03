It appears that we're set for a run of "Flu Game" blocked Air Jordan 12s, with another pair being rumored to release next summer.

Info leaker Soleheatonfeet reports that a "University Gold" Jordan 12 is expected to join the lineup. While photos haven't surfaced, ZSneakerheadz dropped a mock-up suggesting a pair similar to Gary Payton's 'Away' Player Exclusives from his long season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2003-04.

The "Game Royal" version of the Jordan 12 is being released next month. Expect the "University Gold" colorway to land sometime during July 2020.

UPDATE (07/03): Check out an official look at the "University Gold" Air Jordan 12 that's scheduled to drop on July 18 on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190.

Air Jordan 12 Retro "University Gold"

Release Date: 07/18/2020

Color: Black/Black-University Gold

Style #: 130690-070

Price: $190

Image via Nike

