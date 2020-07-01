As 2020 rapidly approaches, leaks regarding next year's releases from Jordan Brand continue to surface with the latest including a new Air Jordan 11 Low IE that's reminiscent of the iconic "Black Cement" Air Jordan 3.

According to zSneakerheadz and mr_unloved1s, the latest colorway will reportedly feature a black upper that's paired with elephant print on the overlays—famously found originally on the Air Jordan 3. While an early look at the upcoming style has yet to surface, the leaker accounts have provided a mock-up of what fans can expect to release. Air Jordan 11 Low IEs have featured elephant print in the past, but not in a way that so directly references the source.

The upcoming Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Black Cement" currently has a tentative release date of Summer 2020.

UPDATE (06/19): An official look at the "Black Cement" Air Jordan 11 Low has surfaced via Nike. The pair is scheduled to launch at select Jordan Brand retailers on July 9 for $170.

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE "Black Cement"

Release Date: 07/09/20

Color: Black/Fire Red-Cement Grey-White

Style #: 919712-006

Price: $170

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike