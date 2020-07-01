Jordan Brand may be reimagining the iconic "Chicago" colorway of the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 High for Summer 2020.

Although leaked images have yet to surface, a mock-up image provided by mr_unloved1s and zSneakerheadz suggests the style's color blocking will remain true to the original, but the upper will be elevated with premium satin and faux snakeskin material. It's also worth noting that the shoe will be releasing exclusively in women's sizing.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the "Satin Snake" Jordan 1, but it's rumored to release on Aug. 15 at select Jordan Brand retailers for $170. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (07/01): According to zSneakerheadz, the women's-exclusive "Satin Snake" Air Jordan 1 High is now slated to drop on Aug. 6 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Women's "Satin Snake"

Release Date: 08/06/20

Color: Gym Red/White-Black

Style #: CD0461-601

Price: $170

Image via Nike