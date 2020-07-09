The onslaught of Air Jordan 1 High colorways continues with another brand new makeup slated to drop in the coming months.

According to zSneakerheadz, fans will be treated to a new color blocking of the popular Air Jordan retro that's similar to 2018's coveted Union x Air Jordan 1 collab. The shoe will feature a two-toned look with a majority of the upper incorporating a white-based color scheme and grey overlays while the ankle collar is dressed in black and red. Early imagery of the upcoming style has yet to surface but the leaker account as provided a mock-up depiction of what's expected to release.

This latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG is currently rumored to release on July 11 on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $170.

UPDATE (07/09): With its official launch set to go down this weekend on July 11, the Air Jordan 1 "Light Smoke Grey" was released early to select SNKRS members today. Those who didn't get exclusive access will have another chance to pick the shoes up come Saturday.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Light Smoke Grey"

Release Date: 07/11/20

Color: White/Black-Light Smoke Grey-Varsity Red

Style #: 555088-126

Price: $170

