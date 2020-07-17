Although Jordan Brand unveiled its full Summer 2020 lineup earlier today, one of the styles that weren't featured in the list is the "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 1 High which will reportedly be dropping soon.

Thanks to zSneakerheadz, a first look at the latest style shows a grey and metallic silver color blocking similar to the Japan-exclusive style that dropped back in 2001, but will now feature "Nike Air" branding instead of a Jumpman logo on the tongue. Capping off the look is a white midsole and grey outsole.

As of now, a release date for this Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Metallic Silver" has yet to be announced, but it's expected to release sometime during the summer. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/29): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG CO.JP "Metallic Silver" that was only available in Japan back in 2001 is seeing a global launch this year as part of the brand's Fall 2020 collection. In addition to the wider release, this iteration will also be sold in silver suitcases that are numbered 1 through 2,020 exclusively in Japan. Expect this pair to release on July 25 for $170.

UPDATE (07/17): An official look at this year's "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 1 High OG CO.JP release has surfaced via Nike. According to zSneakerheadz, the pair is now slated to release on Aug. 1 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG CO.JP "Metallic Silver"

Release Date: 08/01/2020

Color: Neutral Grey/White-Metallic Silver

Style #: DA0382-029

Price: $170

Image via Nike

