Around this time last year, a brand new Yeezy Boost 700 model surfaced with a completely revamped upper and bold reflective branding. At the time, the sneaker was believed to be called the Yeezy Boost 700 VX, but newly leaked info suggests a different moniker for the unreleased design.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the shoe will now be named the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN. Set to release in "Triple Black" and "Orange" iterations, the model was co-designed by Christian Tresser and Steven Smith, a detail West confirmed in a December tweet.

Rather than the suede, leather, and mesh combinations seen on prior Yeezy Boost 700 and Yeezy Boost 700 V2 sneakers, the MNVN variation opts for a mostly synthetic construction which also lacks the details paneling of its predecessors.

The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is expected to drop in early 2020 for a retail price of $220, which is notably lower than the $300 tag on previous Yeezy Boost 700s.

UPDATE (01/08): With several Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN colorways already on tap for Spring 2020, Yeezy Mafia is reporting that yet another make up will join the mix in "Bone." Like its name suggests, the colorway uses a mostly off-white upper which, like the other upcoming MNVN styles, is broken up with a solid black midsole and accents throughout the toe, heel, and tongue. Check back soon for the latest confirmed details on the "Bone" Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN as well as other upcoming pairs.

UPDATE (07/06): Adidas has confirmed that the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN "Bone" is releasing in full-family sizing on July 11 on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers. The adult sizes will come with a $220 price tag while the kids and infants sizing will cost $160 and $140, respectively.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas