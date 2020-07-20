The latest Adidas Yeezy leak suggests that Kanye West's Yeezy Boost 380 model is reportedly dropping in a new colorway coming soon.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, a new "Blue Oat" is releasing sometime in May. Though early images have yet to leak, mock-up photos from the leaker group show that it will make use of an orange Primeknit upper blended with brown accents and a blue perforated panel on the lateral side. Capping off the look is a light brown Boost midsole and a gum outsole. The shoe is expected to release in reflective and non-reflective versions.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Blue Oat" is slated to drop sometime in May at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $230. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (07/20): Adidas has confirmed that the reflective ($250) and the non-reflective ($230) versions of the Yeezy Boost 380 "Blue Oat" are dropping on July 24 and July 25, respectively. The shoes will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Reflective FX9847 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Reflective FX9847 Top
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Reflective FX9847 Front
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Reflective FX9847 Outsole
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Non-Reflective Q47306 Profile
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Non-Reflective Q47306 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Non-Reflective Q47306 Top
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Non-Reflective Q47306 Front
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' Non-Reflective Q47306 Outsole
Image via Adidas

 