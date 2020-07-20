The latest Adidas Yeezy leak suggests that Kanye West's Yeezy Boost 380 model is reportedly dropping in a new colorway coming soon.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, a new "Blue Oat" is releasing sometime in May. Though early images have yet to leak, mock-up photos from the leaker group show that it will make use of an orange Primeknit upper blended with brown accents and a blue perforated panel on the lateral side. Capping off the look is a light brown Boost midsole and a gum outsole. The shoe is expected to release in reflective and non-reflective versions.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Blue Oat" is slated to drop sometime in May at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $230. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (07/20): Adidas has confirmed that the reflective ($250) and the non-reflective ($230) versions of the Yeezy Boost 380 "Blue Oat" are dropping on July 24 and July 25, respectively. The shoes will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers.

Image via Adidas

