On top of the "Desert Sage" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that's scheduled to release next month, another earthy-toned makeup of the popular model is expected to join the lineup.

Per Yeezy Mafia, a mock-up photo of the latest "Zyon" colorway suggests that it will feature both light and dark brown shades covering a majority of the Primeknit upper and be paired with a grey sock liner, with a black stripe detailing running across the midfoot of the lateral side. The look is completed with a white rubber shell that houses a full-length Boost cushioning featured on the midsole and a cream outsole.

As of now, Adidas has yet to officially confirm the release for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zyon" but the pair is rumored to be launching sometime in Spring 2020 for $220.

UPDATE (03/06): Thanks to hanzuying, a closer look at the upcoming "Zyon" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been revealed including new information suggesting that the style is releasing sometime during the summer season for $220.

UPDATE (05/23): The Yeezy Mafia shares official shots at the upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zyon." Although the official release has yet to be announced by Adidas, this pair is expected to launch on June 13.

UPDATE (06/08): Initially scheduled to drop this week, the Yeezy Mafia announced that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zyon" will now release sometime in July in response to the ongoing protests following the murder of George Floyd.

UPDATE (07/13): After much delay, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zyon" is finally releasing in full-family sizing on July 18 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and select retailers. Readers can also register for the raffle on the Adidas app now.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas