A new "Srphym" colorway of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is reportedly in line to release in Fall 2020.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the latest style will sport a vibrant yellow Primeknit upper with a matching cage, black lining, and a white rubber toecap. Deviating from its previous V1 and V2 variations of the Yeezy 700, this version does not feature Boost cushioning in the midsole but is replaced with EVA foam. While early images have yet to surface, the leaker account has provided a mock-up photo to what's expected to drop later this year.

As of now, Adidas has yet to confirm the release for the Yeezy 700 V3 "Srphym."