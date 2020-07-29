A follow up to the "Alvah" release in April, the next Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 colorway is expected to be the shoe's most vibrant style to date.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, a new "Azareth" iteration will hit shelves in August. Leaked images have yet to surface but the account has shared an early rendering to what the pair may look like. The shoe will don a blue-based Primeknit upper that's fused with dark green and grey accents and a translucent cage that reaches from the heel to the forefoot. Unlike the V1 and V2 versions, this model does not feature Boost cushioning but is instead replaced with EVA foam.

As of now, official release details for the Yeezy 700 V3 "Azareth" have not been announced by the brand but it's slated to arrive sometime in August for $200. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for further developments in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (07/29): New details for the "Azareth" Yeezy 700 V3 have leaked. According to the Yeezy Mafia, the new colorway will hit shelves on August 29 on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select retailers for $200. Expect a formal announcement by Adidas in the coming days.