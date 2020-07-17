A new version of the OG "Dark Charcoal" Air Jordan 9 is rumored to be hitting retailers sometime during early part of 2021. Mock-ups provided by ZSneakerHeadz give us an idea of what the variation may look like.

Based on the rendering, the shoe appears to be wrapped in black and grey nubuck, with a black midsole and grey rubber bottoms. In place of red, hits of University Gold add pop to the Jumpman logos, pull-tab, heel embroidery and inner lining.

This "Dark Charcoal" Jordan 9 may also be similar to the "Citrus" colorway that released in 2010. The most recent Air Jordan 9 to have released was the "Racer Blue" colorway that dropped back in January.

There are no official images or release date for these yet, but keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

UPDATE (07/17): According to zSneakerheadz, the "University Gold" Air Jordan 9 is releasing on Jan. 30, 2021 for $190.

Air Jordan 9 Retro "University Gold"

Release Date: 01/30/2021

Color: Black/University Gold-Dark Charcoal

Style #: CT8019-070

Price: $190