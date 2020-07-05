If you weren't one of the lucky few who was selected to buy the Dior x Air Jordan 1s this week, it's probably because the sneaker collaboration received a staggering number of entries—five million signups, to be exact, according to chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, Pietro Beccari, who confirmed the figure with WWD.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 was previewed during the French fashion house's Fall 2020 Runway show in December 2019, but it wasn't until last week that fans had an opportunity to secure their pairs on a first-come, first-served basis at a dedicated microsite after it was rumored that it would release in April but the plans were derailed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The collab is arguably the most anticipated release of 2020 with only 8,000 of both the high ($2,200) and low top ($2,000) available while 5,000 other pairs were distributed to Dior’s top clients. A majority of the sizes for both pairs are currently fetching over $10,000 on StockX.

Aside from the sneakers, a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories will also be available starting July 8 at select Dior stores.

Image via Nike