Virgil Abloh's still-unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 4s are being auctioned to benefit Black Lives Matter.

Abloh announced today on his Instagram that the women's "Sail/Muslin-White-Black" collaboration will be auctioned in partnership with record label Deviation Music on eBay.

Proceeds from sales of the shoe will benefit two Black Lives Matter-based organizations in the UK, namely The Black Curriculum and Inquest.

The winner of the auction will be able to choose their size (ranging from US women's 5 to US men's 11.5), and Abloh will also add his signature touch to both the box and sneakers in the buyer's name.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Black Lives Matter auction will end this Thursday, March 25 at 1 p.m. ET. A link to the aution can be found here.

A wider release of the sneakers is rumored to talk place next month.

