In support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests happening across the globe following the murder of George Floyd, Vans is using its social media platform to show its solidarity with the Black community.

The brand also announced that it will be donating $100,000 to the NAACP, $50,000 to Color of Change, and $50,000 to the GSANetwork.

"We all have a duty to dismantle racism, create change, and help carry this weight. We know we have a lot to learn and we must continue to look inside and out for ways to support every member of the Black community. You are our family. Together we will be part of the positive change," reads the brand's statement.

