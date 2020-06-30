While release dates still need to be taken with a grain of salt at the moment, it appears that there is a solid assortment of pairs dropping this week—for the time being at least.

Things kicks off early when the "White Tiger" Air Force 1 releases on Tuesday morning. The "University Red" Dunk Low arrives the following morning along with the "Glow" LeBron 17 Low. On Thursday, the Nike Zoom Double Stacked, "Gym Red" Air Jordan 14, and Craig Green x Adidas collection all hit select retailers. Friday morning will give sneakerheads plenty to choose between with the Pharrell x Adidas Superstar, Pyer Moss x Reebok Experiment 4, "Bubba Chuck" Nice Kicks x Reebok Question Mid, and Nike's multi-shoe "Space Hippie" collection all available. Things wrap up on this holiday weekend when the "Triple Black" Fear of God 1 gets a limited restock at select Foot Lockers.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.