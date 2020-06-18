After making its debut as a collaboration with Casablanca, U.K. sneaker retailer size? is providing fans its take on the latest New Balance 327.

The latest offering features two colorful arrangements donning "purple/grey/orange" and "yellow/green/orange" color schemes. The model incorporates design elements from the brand's running silhouettes of the '70s seen with the nylon upper that's inspired by the SuperComp, the 320's oversized 'N' logo is featured on the sides and the studded outsole plucked from the 355. Branding from size? is kept to a minimum, which is only found on the insoles.

The release information for the size? x New Balance 327 collab is not available at this time but keep it locked to Sole Collector for further developments in the coming weeks.

Image via size?

