Sean Wotherspoon's love for corduroy is well known, as evidenced by the material being heavily featured on his colorful Nike Air Max 97/1 hybrid in 2017 as well as on his Bespoke Air Max 1 he created at NikeLab in New York City last year. Today, Wotherspoon teased a brand new corduroy Asics Gel Lyte 3, but the latest iteration isn't solely his collaboration but is also with Atmos.

Seen on Wotherspoon's Instagram account is a new version of the Gel Lyte 3 that's covered in multicolored corduroy panels with its recognizable split tongue design. This version appears to be altered to feature a removable red and yellow Asics branding. Thanks to an image posted by guccipaul_mrleaker, the upper layer on the heels have been removed to reveal Atmos branding on the left shoe.

As of now, neither Atmos or Asics have confirmed if this project will see a retail launch.

UPDATE (03/16): With official release information currently up in the air, Round Two has announced on Instagram that it is giving away a sample version of Wotherspoon's upcoming Atmos x Asics Gel Lyte 3 collab later this week. Fans who want to participate in the giveaway are required to draw a picture of the Round Two shop owners (Sean, Luke, and Chris) in front of any of the store's locations and upload it to Instagram no later than March 21. A winner is chosen at 8 p.m. that day.

UPDATE (06/18): Atmos has confirmed that its Asics Gel Lyte 3 collab with Wotherspoon is releasing on June 27 on Atmos-tokyo.com for ¥17,500, which converts to around $164. The shoes will also release alongside a collection of t-shirts and various bags.

Image via roundtwonewyorkcity

