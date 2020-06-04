Following the first-ever retro of the "Oatmeal" colorway last month, Reebok has more Question Low styles on the way just in time for summer.

The arrival of two new Question Lows will make up the latest "Summer" pack consisting of "Fluid Blue" and "Vivid Orange" iterations. The shoes are dressed in the Question's OG color blocking with a premium white leather upper while the aforementioned hues dress up the patent leather toe, vector logos on the sides, tongue, and heel tab.

This Reebok Question Low "Summer" pack will release on June 18 at Reebok.com and at select retailers for $120 each.

Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX4999 Lateral
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX4999 Medial
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX4999 Top
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX4999 Outsole
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX5000 Front
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX5000 Lateral
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX5000 Medial
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX5000 Top
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX5000 Heel
Image via Reebok
Reebok Question Low 'Summer' FX5000 Outsole
Image via Reebok

 