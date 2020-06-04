Following the first-ever retro of the "Oatmeal" colorway last month, Reebok has more Question Low styles on the way just in time for summer.

The arrival of two new Question Lows will make up the latest "Summer" pack consisting of "Fluid Blue" and "Vivid Orange" iterations. The shoes are dressed in the Question's OG color blocking with a premium white leather upper while the aforementioned hues dress up the patent leather toe, vector logos on the sides, tongue, and heel tab.

This Reebok Question Low "Summer" pack will release on June 18 at Reebok.com and at select retailers for $120 each.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok