2020 marks the 25th anniversary since the debut of the Kamikaze II and to celebrate, Reebok is bringing back the hoops shoe this week in one of its original colorways.

The pair pictured here is one of four OG colorways that released in 1995 and served as the second signature model for the high-flyer and Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp. According to the brand, the shoe is created with premium materials including a mix of tumbled leather and nubuck on the upper while the striking zig-zag overlays cover the sides, which sits atop a Hexalite-cushioned midsole. Adding to the celebratory theme, the shoe will also include a special 25th-anniversary box.

Readers will be able to get their hands on this Reebok Kamikaze II starting June 25 on Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers for $130.

Image via Reebok

