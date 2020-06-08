CrossFit is facing backlash after its CEO made an insensitive comment about George Floyd’s murder, which has sparked almost two weeks of protests around the world. Now, brands and affiliate gyms are severing ties with the fitness organization.

CEO Greg Glassman tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19” in response to a message from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which said racism and discrimination are public health issues.

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Glassman was slammed for being tone-deaf and racist.

THIS IS THE CEO OF CROSSFIT .. a man dedicated to making ppl healthy . Ban this bastard and tag ur fave black fit inspo !!! https://t.co/Usehi3hQlW — SZA (@sza) June 7, 2020

Wow, the CEO of @CrossFit coming out and saying that a pandemic that killed 110,000 Americans is pretty much bullshit, and the reaction to George Floyd’s death pretty much is too, is definitely...a take. https://t.co/fjMLt9JITN — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) June 7, 2020

Hahahaha fuck CrossFit. — Russel Orhii (@RusSwole) June 7, 2020

This guy can eat a dick. Tear CrossFit down...Should have started tearing it down years ago like everyone’s shoulders who’s been doing this garbage for the past 20 years https://t.co/DCnF1cV0wK — Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) June 7, 2020

This, from @CrossFitCEO, is disgusting and unacceptable.



I love @CrossFit. But I love Black people more. If you do too, I encourage you to talk to your gym about disaffiliation. We can do workouts together without financially supporting this shit. pic.twitter.com/O6k9OaSQj8 — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) June 7, 2020

Reebok issued a statement to Business Insider saying that it ended its partnership with CrossFit, in which Reebok was supposed to become a title sponsor for the CrossFit Games after their contractual obligations wrap-up in 2020.

“Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in the statement. “We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community.”

CrossFit affiliates have also shown their disapproval with Glassman’s remark. Locations across the country have ended their partnerships, including Washington D.C.’s Petworth Fitness, Portland, Oregon’s CrossFit Magnus, and Seattle, Washington’s Rocket Crossfit.