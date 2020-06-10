Yesterday, Adidas launched its latest 'Change Is a Team Sport' campaign that celebrates the legacy of the iconic Superstar sneaker with a short film that featured a star-studded cast including long time collaborator Pharrell Williams. Unlike the classic white-on-white colorways seen in the film, it appears that Williams has his own special iteration of the model.

Williams gave fans a preview of the unreleased style on Instagram and it appears to feature a white-based leather upper with multi-colored overlays covering the sides that were used on the co-branding of his earlier Three Stripes collabs. Capping off the look is a black heel tab as well as a classic Superstar tooling underneath.

This wouldn't be the first time that Williams has teamed up with the brand on Superstar releases. Back in 2015, the duo dropped a total of 50 tonal colorways of the Superstar with the "Supercolor" pack.

As of now, an official release date surrounding Williams' Adidas Superstar collab has yet to be announced but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/10): Retail shots of Williams' next Adidas Superstar collab has arrived after it was initially previewed on his Instagram earlier this year. The images show a white-based makeup along with a previously unseen black colorway. Both styles feature a Primeknit construction that's contrasted by multi-colored accents. Williams' familiar "Human Race" branding is also embroidered on the heel. The Pharrell x Adidas Superstar collab is expected to release this year although an exact release date has not been confirmed.

Image via Adidas

