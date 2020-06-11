With uncertainty surrounding what's left of what was shaping up to be a second-straight MVP season for Giannis Antetokounmpo, a photo rumored to be his second signature sneaker has surfaced.

Kix.r_us shares an image of what's believed to be the Nike Zoom Freak 2, another low-top silhouette with fairly different design language than its predecessor. Once again, the shoe's standout feature is its branding—this time the Swoosh appears to be in the form of a detached overlay that wraps into the rear pull-tab. Antetokounmpo's logo has been shifted to the lateral heel.

As of now, Nike hasn't confirmed that the model pictured here is the Freak 2. Not much else is known about the forthcoming model, but June 2020 has been floated around as a potential release date, following last year's timeline. We'll keep you updated here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (04/23): Solebyjc offers up another look at what's expected to be the Nike Zoom Freak 2, donning a simple black and white colorway. The new images show the names of Antetokoumnpo's parents Charles and Veronica etched onto the outsole along with half of his "Greek Freak" nickname seen on the heel. As of now, the brand has not officially unveiled the model.

UPDATE (06/11): New images of the Nike Zoom Freak 2 via koala_hsh. A release date for the model still hasn't been announced.

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc