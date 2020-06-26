Ahead of next week's Independence Day celebrations, the Nike PG 4 surfaces in a new patriotic color scheme.

This "USA" makeup for Paul George's current signature sneaker pictured here is decked out in a white mesh upper noticeably contrasted by a semi-translucent navy panel on the medial side, while striking red accents cover the zipper, midfoot accents and sock liner. The look finishes off with a speckled midsole with an Air Strobel footbed, and a red and blue marbled outsole.

Expect this Nike PG 4 "USA" to release on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers on July 3 for $110.

Image via Nike

