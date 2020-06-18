Continuing an annual tradition, Nike is set to launch its latest collection of N7 footwear and apparel.

The theme of this year's collection is intergenerational healing, communicated though the use of pastel tones, soft materials and patterns inspired by medicinal plans such as aloe, yucca, wild rose, dandelion and prickly pear. Once again, proceeds from the collection will go toward the Nike N7 Fund, which benefits youth sports, education and career development in Native American and Indigenous communities. Since 2009, the N7 Fund has awarded more than $7.5 million in grants to 259 communities and organizations.

This year's lineup includes a fresh take on the iconic Air Max 90, a previously unveiled Kyrie 6, the Venture Runner and Benassi slide. Additionally, there's a range of apparel that follows that same theme.

The N7 Collection will release on June 21 at nike.com and select Nike retailers.

Image via Nike

