We've already seen a handful of colorways of the LeBron 7 retro hit retailers this year, and now it looks like another popular style may be dropping soon.

According to sayitwityakickz, the fan-favorite LeBron 7 "MVP" is reportedly returning next month. The style originally released in 2010 in limited quantities in celebration of King James' second consecutive regular-season MVP award. The pair features a white leather upper with grey fleece panels and is contrasted by wine and gold-colored chenille Swooshes. “Witness History” appears on the heel and an "MVP" logo is seen on the medial sides. Note that the pair seen above is the original release as early images have yet to surface.

As of now, Nike has yet to announce that the release of the LeBron 7 "MVP" but it's expected to drop sometime in June.

UPDATE (06/11): Official images of this year's "MVP" Nike LeBron 7 QS have leaked. (H/T j23app). An official release date still hasn't been announced, but the expectation is a drop later this month.

Nike LeBron 7 QS "MVP"

Release Date: June 2020

Color: White/Team Red-Wolf Grey-Bronze

Style #: CZ8915-100

Price: $200

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike