February's launch of the Nike LeBron 7 may not be the only "Fairfax" PE that's releasing this year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the LeBron 3 "Fairfax" that was originally made exclusively for the Los Angeles-based Fairfax High School's basketball team is reportedly hitting retail for the first time ever. The shoe dons a red and white upper that's paired with red and yellow accents along with "Fairfax" branding embroidered on the forefoot of the medial side. Note that the pair pictured here is the original sample version—an early look at the upcoming release has yet to surface.

As of now, the Nike LeBron 3 "Fairfax" is scheduled to drop sometime between Dec. 2020 and early 2021 but an exact date has yet to be confirmed by the brand.