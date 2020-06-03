It appears that LeBron James' Nike LeBron 17 will continue to use past models for inspiration after leaks of the "Graffiti" colorway surfaces on his current signature sneaker.

A leaked image provided by zSneakerheadz reveals a color scheme that shows a white Knitposite upper with the familiar graffiti graphic on the mudguard and mini Swoosh branding on the collar. The inspiration behind this pair is the coveted Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" that released back in 2006 and has since influenced other models for King James' line including the LeBron 11 and LeBron 15.

Nike LeBron 4 'Graffiti' Lateral
Image via Flight Club

As of now, an official release date for this "Graffiti" Nike LeBron 17 has yet to be announced by Nike.

UPDATE (06/03): Originally set to release this week, the "Grafitti" LeBron 17 will now be released later this month on June 25 from SNKRS and select Nike Basketball retailers for $225.

Nike LeBron 17 Graffiti Release Date CT6052-100 Tongue
Image via Nike
Nike LeBron 17 Graffiti Release Date CT6052-100 Collar
Image via Nike
Nike LeBron 17 Graffiti Release Date CT6052-100 Detail
Image via Nike
Nike LeBron 17 'Graffiti' CT6052-100 Pair
Image via Nike
Nike LeBron 17 'Graffiti' CT6052-100 Lateral
Image via Nike
Nike LeBron 17 'Graffiti' CT6052-100 Medial
Image via Nike
Nike LeBron 17 'Graffiti' CT6052-100 Top
Image via Nike
Nike LeBron 17 'Graffiti' CT6052-100 Heel
Image via Nike
Nike LeBron 17 'Graffiti' CT6052-100 Outsole
Image via Nike

 