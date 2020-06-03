It appears that LeBron James' Nike LeBron 17 will continue to use past models for inspiration after leaks of the "Graffiti" colorway surfaces on his current signature sneaker.

A leaked image provided by zSneakerheadz reveals a color scheme that shows a white Knitposite upper with the familiar graffiti graphic on the mudguard and mini Swoosh branding on the collar. The inspiration behind this pair is the coveted Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" that released back in 2006 and has since influenced other models for King James' line including the LeBron 11 and LeBron 15.

Image via Flight Club

As of now, an official release date for this "Graffiti" Nike LeBron 17 has yet to be announced by Nike.

UPDATE (06/03): Originally set to release this week, the "Grafitti" LeBron 17 will now be released later this month on June 25 from SNKRS and select Nike Basketball retailers for $225.

Image via Nike

