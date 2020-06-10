Typically, the NBA would be in its postseason and signature sneaker lines on normal timelines would be nearing the end of their latest installment's run. Often for Nike athletes like LeBron James, everything culminates in a "What The" release, combining the best of each of the model's colorways in one package. That appears to be the case once again with the Nike LeBron 17.

According to KarateKickz23, the "What The" LeBron 17 is expected to be hitting retail soon. Leaked images showase a multicolor pair with elements from previous releases such as "Future Air," "Monstars," "Mr. Swackhammer," "More Than An Athlete" and "I Promise" to name a few. "What The" has been a staple in the Nike LeBron line since the LeBron 9 sample in 2012.

As of now, there's no release date for the "What The" LeBron 17 and coronavirus has delayed the LeBron 17 rollout strategy, so when we see the remaining pairs may depend on when a decision is made about the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. We'll keep you updated in the coming months.

UPDATE (06/10): J23app shares an official look at the "What The" LeBron 17 As of now, a release date is currently up in the air, but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

Nike LeBron 17 "What The"

Color: Multicolor/Multicolor

Style #: CV8079-900

Image via J23app/Nike

