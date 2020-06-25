It's been a strange few months for hoop shoes as the NBA has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the energy somewhat zapped as a result. However, with a return date in sight, the category will soon become on-court relevant again and we may see the latest Nike LeBron 17 Low hit the hardwood in Orlando next month.

LeBron James' forthcoming low-tops start with a base of mesh and perforated leather in a neutral white. It's livened up with hits of black on the lace loops and logos, but the real flavor is seen along the midsole, highlighted by a colorful gradient arrangement. The glow-in-the-dark outsole is obvious when you look at the shoe, but the flick of a switch reveals even more glow along the side panel and a 3M reflective strip running down the tongue.

This pair is currently set to release in Asia on July 1, but the stateside release date has not yet been announced. We'll notify you when that changes.

Nike LeBron 17 Low

Release Date: Summer 2020 (07/01/20 Asia)

Style #: CD5007-005

Price: $160

