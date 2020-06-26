Kyrie Irving's ever-growing Nike signature line continues to expand after official images of the upcoming Kyrie Low 3 surface.

This will be the third version of Irving's Kyrie Low line as suggested by the text on the insole, and is the first colorway to be revealed. The silhouette incorporates design elements pulled from the Kyrie 6 including the cross strap and forefoot. The tooling appears to be identical from the Kyrie Low 2, which featured Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole but that hasn't been confirmed by the brand. A glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole caps off the look.

As of now, release info for this Nike Kyrie Low 3 "Glow-in-the-Dark" hasn't been announced by the Swoosh.

Image via Nike

