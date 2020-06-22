Kyrie Irving's current signature shoe has surfaced in another patriotic colorway, and is set to release ahead of Independence Day next week.

A first look shared by US_11 reveals a new iteration of the Nike Kyrie 6 styled in the traditional red, white, and blue color blocking. The pair may tie into the Fourth of July celebrations, or could have originally been intended to represent Team USA prior to the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, but that information hasn't been announced by the brand.

The Nike Kyrie 6 "USA" is currently scheduled to launch on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers on July 3 for $140.