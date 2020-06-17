For the third year in a row, Nike's Summer N7 collection will once again include Kyrie Irving's signature basketball sneaker.

The release information for the Kyrie 6 "N7" was announced on SNKRS today along with the inspiration behind the shoe. This pair is decorated in a cream color scheme while paying homage to his Native American heritage and his Standing Rock Sioux Tribe with a Lakota quilt design that incorporates a handful of graphics including a star to represent his tribe and a mountain for Irving's Lakota name "Little Mountain."

The Nike Kyrie 6 "N7" will release on June 21 on SNKRS and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $130. Grab an official look below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike