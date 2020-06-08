Storytelling continues to be an essential aspect of Kyrie Irving's signature Nike sneaker line and an upcoming colorway of his Kyrie 6 appears to be a tribute to his older sister Asia.

A first look at the upcoming "Asia" Kyrie 6 was shared by US_11 on Twitter, and the sneaker is expected to be hitting stores soon. This style sports a grey suede upper that's contrasted by purple camo print on the mesh toe box. Additional details include overlapping Swoosh branding on the lateral side while "Asia" is stamped on the midfoot strap.

As of now, a release date for the Nike Kyrie 6 "Asia" has yet to be announced by Nike Basketball but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/08): While an official look at the Kyrie 6 "Asia" has surfaced, release details surrounding this pair remain unknown.

Image via Nike

