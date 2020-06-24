After learning that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro will be part of the Elite Youth Basketball League's 2020 summer collection, there's another "EYBL" iteration that may be hitting shelves soon.

Official product images for an "EYBL" edition of the late Kobe Bryant's fifth signature sneaker have surfaced, which reveal a dark green upper with yellow and pink accents, along with "EYBL" branding on the tongue. Although "EYBL" styles typically don't make it to retail, these pictures suggest that a possible release could come to fruition in the near future. Last year, Nike Basketball dropped three versions of the "EYBL" KD 12.

As of now, release details for this Nike Kobe 5 Protro "EYBL" hasn't been confirmed by the Swoosh.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike